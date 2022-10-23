Packers' De'Vondre Campbell gets 63-yard pick-six vs. Commanders

LANDOVER, Md. -- It took seven weeks, but the Green Bay Packers finally made a big play on defense.

And what a big one it was.

Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell jumped a passing route by Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic, picked it off and returned it 63 yards for a touchdown that gave the Packers an 11-point lead with 13:29 left in the second quarter on Sunday at FedEx Field.

De'Vondre Campbell takes it ALL THE WAY for the Pick-6!



It was the Packers' second interception all season and their first points off a turnover this season. They had been the only team in the league without points off a turnover entering the day, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Campbell, an All-Pro selection last season, had been off to a slow start. Rashan Gary had put pressure on Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke, which perhaps forced the throw a little to McKissic's inside shoulder.