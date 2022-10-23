Tom Brady hosts young fan and his family at Bucs-Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hosted 9-year-old George Cogdill, who is battling an autoimmune condition called Henoch-Schonlein purpura, and his family on Sunday as the Bucs prepared to take on the Carolina Panthers.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion treated the family from Pinewood, South Carolina -- a two-hour drive from the Panthers' Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte -- to pregame passes and seats in the family section.

Henoch-Schonlein purpura affects the kidneys, and it landed George in the hospital in 2021. Brady, after hearing George's story, sent him an inspirational video and a signed jersey.

Tom Brady sent George Cogdill a video while he was in the hospital. Carson Cogdill

After multiple IV therapies, kidney biopsies and daily medication, George went from struggling to walk last year to now playing football and baseball. And like Brady, he plays quarterback and wears No. 12.

George was born with torticollis and developed plagiocephaly. He also has autism, sensory processing disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder and ADHD, his mother, Carson said, but he hasn't let those things hold him back. The family credits inspiration from Brady and faith for helping him. He recently received a citizenship award at his school for always lifting up his peers and helping others.

George Cogdill plays quarterback and wears No. 12 like Tom Brady. Carson Cogdill

"He is a fighter and is always positive," said Carson, who believes George gets this from his father. "Attitude determines your altitude and never letting a diagnosis define him!"