JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The New York Giants lost two starting offensive linemen in the first half of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with knee injuries, including rookie right tackle Evan Neal.

Starting left guard Ben Bredeson also was ruled out for the remainder of the contest with a right knee injury.

Neal's injury occurred on a running play early in the second quarter, after Jaguars defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris landed on the back of Neal's left leg.

Neal, the seventh overall pick in this year's draft out of the University of Alabama, was in serious pain on the field after the play. He eventually limped off before being checked in the blue medical tent on the sideline. Neal took a cart into the locker room after getting checked.

The injuries left the Giants extremely short-handed on their offensive line. Rookie Josh Ezeudu stepped in for Bredeson at left guard. Tyre Phillips filled in at right tackle.