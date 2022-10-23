Commanders' Heinicke connects with McLaurin for a 37-yard touchdown pass

LANDOVER, Md. -- Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke had a first half to forget. He made up for it -- sort of -- with one throw in the third quarter.

On Washington's first possession of the second half, Heinicke connected with receiver Terry McLaurin for a 37-yard touchdown pass, giving the Commanders a 17-14 lead against the Packers.

McLaurin, held to one catch in the first half, doubled his touchdown total for the season with the diving catch to beat corner Jaire Alexander.

In the first half, Heinicke threw for 40 yards and one interception that was returned for a touchdown. Later, he was drilled on a scramble and fumbled, resulting in a touchdown that was wiped out by a defensive penalty. Heinicke completed 7 of 17 passes in the first half; he was 3-for-3 on the first drive of the second half for 50 yards.