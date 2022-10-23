CINCINNATI -- Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson was declared out of Sunday's 35-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons with a neck injury.

Hendrickson went down with 3:06 left in the third quarter. A replay showed Hendrickson, with his head down, running into a Bengals defender on the back-side of a scramble by Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Hendrickson was down for a few moments before he got up to a round of applause. He was escorted directly to the locker room by the team's training staff.