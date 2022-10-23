CINCINNATI -- Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson was declared out of Sunday's 35-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons with a neck injury.
Hendrickson went down with 3:06 left in the third quarter. A replay showed Hendrickson, with his head down, running into a Bengals defender on the back-side of a scramble by Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota.
Hendrickson was down for a few moments before he got up to a round of applause. He was escorted directly to the locker room by the team's training staff.
Since Hendrickson joined the Bengals in 2021 free agency, he has been one of the league's most effective pass rushers. The former Florida Atlantic standout tallied a career-high 14 sacks in his first season in Cincinnati, earning his first Pro Bowl nod.
Hendrickson had one sack against the Falcons before he left the game with the injury.