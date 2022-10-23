CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow collected another record Sunday in his team's 35-17 win against the Atlanta Falcons.

Burrow became the first player in NFL history to have five games of 400 or more passing yards in the first three years of his career, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Burrow previously held the record with Dan Marino, a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Burrow dazzled in one of his best performances of the season. Nearly three months removed from an emergency appendectomy before the start of training camp in July, Burrow torched a depleted Falcons secondary. He was 34-of-42 passing for 481 yards and three touchdowns.

He racked up much of that damage in the first half. The Bengals scored touchdowns on their first four drives. Bengals wide receivers Tyler Boyd and Ja'Marr Chase became the third duo in the last 15 years to each have 100 or more receiving yards in the first half.

During one stretch in the first half, Burrow had 17 straight completions, a streak that ended as the Bengals pushed for one more touchdown before halftime.

The top overall pick of 2020 was effective on the ground, too. He had two carries for 21 yards and a rushing touchdown.