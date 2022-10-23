Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin goes up top for second TD vs. Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- A jump-ball fade to a 5-foot-9 wide receiver?

Even that is working for Geno Smith, Marquise Goodwin and the Seattle Seahawks' offense, a unit that was once again rolling on Sunday.

The Seahawks took a 24-14 lead over the Los Angeles Chargers when Goodwin went up and snagged a 23-yard touchdown pass from Smith, the second time they connected for a score on Sunday. Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson, who was in coverage on the play, was hurt and carted off the field with an air cast on his right leg.

The Seahawks took a 7-0 lead when Smith hit Goodwin in the back of the end zone for a 20-yard TD in the first quarter, Goodwin's first TD with Seattle. The Seahawks needed his big day with DK Metcalf leaving the game in the first half because of a leg injury. He was ruled out.

Per ESPN Stats & Information research, Smith has six passing touchdowns of 20-plus air yards this season, the most in a single season of his career. That ties him with Josh Allen for most such TD passes in the NFL.