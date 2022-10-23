DENVER -- Rookie running back Breece Hall gave the New York Jets a 7-0 lead with a 62-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos. It was a classic outside zone play, with Hall taking a toss from quarterback Zach Wilson. Hall's linemen, left tackle Duane Brown in particular, created a created a crease and the rookie hit the hole with superb acceleration.

THERE GOES THAT MAN.@BreeceH 62 yards to the crib!!#NYJvsDEN on CBS pic.twitter.com/CbTJxGpRch — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 23, 2022

He also received a nice second-level block from wide receiver Denzel Mims, who neutralized cornerback Kareem Jackson on the play. The Jets drafted Hall in the second round because they considered him a home-run hitter. On first-and-10, he hit the longest home run of his young career. He became the first Jets' player since Thomas Jones in 2009 to score a touchdown in four straight games.

Hall hit 21.87 mph on the play, per Next Gen, the fastest by any ballcarrier in the league this season. It is also the fastest speed by a Jets ball carrier on any play in the last 5 seasons.

Breece later suffered an injury to his left knee in the second quarter. He was carted to the locker room and officially ruled out of the game.