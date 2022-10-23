Mecole Hardman scores second touchdown of the day to give the Chiefs the lead

SAN FRANCISCO -- After the San Francisco 49ers took an early 10-point lead, the Kansas City Chiefs took a 14-13 lead in the second quarter on Mecole Hardman's 25-yard run.

Hardman took a handoff from Patrick Mahomes off a jet sweep and made his way to the end zone with good blocking and nifty footwork to stay in bounds.

It was Hardman's second touchdown of the game -- the first in his career with multiple scores. He caught an 8-yard pass from Mahomes at the end of the first quarter to put the Chiefs on the board.