INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a knee injury.

It's not clear how Metcalf was hurt. He left the game late in the first quarter, was carted into the locker room and was ruled out shortly after. He wasn't on the field on a third-down play that preceded a 46-yard Jason Myers field goal that pushed Seattle's lead to 17-0.

Before exiting, Metcalf caught one of two targets for a 12-yard gain. He drew a defensive pass interference penalty and was flagged for offensive pass interference on consecutive plays.

The Seahawks' receiver corps was already banged up heading into Sunday's game. Tyler Lockett is playing but didn't practice all week because of a hamstring injury. Penny Hart is inactive because of a hamstring injury. Seattle's available receivers are Lockett, Marquise Goodwin, Dee Eskridge and rookie Dareke Young.

Goodwin caught a touchdown pass from Geno Smith in the first quarter.