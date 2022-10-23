DENVER -- New York Jets running back Breece Hall, one of the top rookies in the NFL, was ruled out with a knee injury Sunday against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field.

Hall was hurt on a second-quarter play in which he went down awkwardly after being tackled by a cluster of players in front of the Jets' sideline.

He was helped off the field by medical personnel. He tried to walk on his own to the locker room, but he couldn't make it to the tunnel. He stopped halfway there and got on a cart - an ominous sign for the Jets, who have leaned on Hall's running and pass-catching during their surprising start to the season.

The second-round pick out of Iowa State began the day with 391 rushing yards and 218 receiving yards for a total of four touchdowns. He scored his fifth touchdown on a 62-yard run in the first quarter, giving the Jets a 7-0 lead.

He hit a maximum speed of 21.87 mph on the play, the fastest by any ballcarrier in the league this season, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Hall was replaced by Michael Carter, the team's leading rusher in 2021.

The Jets also lost two other offensive starters to injuries - wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) and right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker (elbow). Davis is questionable to return, while Vera-Tucker was ruled out shortly after halftime.