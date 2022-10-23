INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was carted off the field because of a knee injury in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Jackson suffered the injury with 1 minute, 40 seconds remaining in the first half as he attempted to defend a 23-yard touchdown pass caught by wide receiver Marquise Goodwin.

The Chargers' medical staff tended to Jackson for a prolonged period and put an air cast on his right leg before carting him off the field.

Jackson becomes the latest in a long list of injured Chargers players this season, including Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa and Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater, both of whom are on injured reserve.

After playing four seasons in New England as an undrafted free agent -- and grabbing a league-high 25 interceptions since 2018 -- Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million free agent contract with the Chargers in March.

However, he has since been unable to match the success he found with the Patriots.

Jackson underwent ankle surgery in August and was sidelined for two of the Chargers' first four games.

In Week 6, in a 19-16 win over the Denver Broncos, Jackson did not play in the second half.

"It just wasn't good enough in the first half," coach Brandon Staley said when asked why Jackson was replaced by Michael Davis. "And we felt like we needed to make a change."

Ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Seahawks, Staley said that Jackson was not playing to standard but added, "We're going to stay with him, keep coaching him, and see if we can get him comfortable."

When asked if Jackson was making mental mistakes, Staley responded, "That's fair to say."

In four games, Jackson has one pass deflection and 13 tackles.