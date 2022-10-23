JACKSONVILE, Fla. -- New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was "disappointed" in himself Sunday, despite playing one of the better games of his career.

Jones threw for 202 yards and a touchdown and ran for 107 yards and another score in a 23-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But he was also let down by his receivers on multiple occasions. The Giants' wide receivers dropped three passes, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. There were at least two others (and a third negated by a penalty) that could have been caught.

One, in particular, provoked a rare show of emotion from the Giants quarterback. Jones was seen shouting what appeared to be "Catch the ball!" after Marcus Johnson failed to haul in a fourth-down pass that hit the receiver's chest near the goal line midway through the third quarter.

"Yeah. [It was the] heat of the moment, and I wish I could have that situation back," Jones said after leading his fourth fourth-quarter comeback this season. "I pride myself on being composed in those situations.

"Yeah, I wasn't, there. I've got full faith and confidence in the world in Marcus, and yeah, [I'm] disappointed I let that happen."

Johnson led all Giants receivers by playing 55 of their 70 offensive snaps. He did not catch a pass on three targets.

The outburst was out of character for Jones, who was also shown during the television broadcast in the fourth quarter animatedly talking to quarterback coach Shea Tierney before coach Brian Daboll intruded. Jones, who teammates have consistently said does have a fiery side despite his calm public demeanor, still didn't like his approach with Johnson earlier.

"It's just [that] I want to be composed in those situations. I think Marcus, I've got a lot of confidence in him," Jones said. "Yeah, so I think just I'm competitive. It was heat of the moment. I think you get fiery. Obviously, you want to score there. I've got a lot of confidence in him and [I] don't want to do that to any teammate."

Jones' teammates didn't seem to be concerned. Several brushed it off in the locker room afterward as showing that he cares.

When it was brought up to Daboll, he played it off somewhat sarcastically when told that Jones was seen acting frustrated.

"No way. You did [see it]?" he said.

He still marveled at how, generally, Jones is able to remain calm through difficult situations.

"He's like a cucumber man," Daboll said. "Yeah, he's really even keel. Really been that way since I met him.

"I think it's a great attribute to have. I wish I had more of it."

Whatever Jones was doing on Sunday was working. He became the first Giants quarterback since Frank Filchock in 1946 to rush for 100 yards in a game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Jones had 57 yards on designed rushes and 50 on scrambles against the Jaguars. He's just the fifth quarterback in the past 15 seasons to have 50 yards on both designed runs and scrambles in a game, joining Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Russell Wilson and Terrelle Pryor.

Jones now has the second-most scramble yards (216) and most scramble first downs (17) this season. He had five first downs and a touchdown on designed rushes for the game.

A lot of it had to do with the Jaguars' focus on limiting running back Saquon Barkley.

"I think that was a big piece of it," Jones said. "He attracts a lot of attention, rightfully so, and then some things opened up off of it. I thought the offensive line did a great job controlling the line of scrimmage throughout the game and cleared some opportunities for us to make plays."

Barkley also eventually got his. He had 10 rushes for 72 yards in the fourth quarter, and finished with 110 yards rushing on 24 carries as the Giants (6-1) continued their surprising start.

New York was a 3-point underdog Sunday to the Jaguars (2-5).

It was Jones who carried the Giants for most of the first three quarters. He continues to play some of the best football of his career at perhaps the most opportune time.

Jones, who had the fifth-year option in his rookie deal declined earlier this year, is in the final season of his contract. New York has to make a decision on his future sooner rather than later.

The sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft now has six touchdown passes and just two interceptions this season. He also has three rushing touchdowns on his résumé.

Daboll continues to be impressed.

"Played good again," he said. "Played the way we needed him to play."

Even if Jones was somewhat disappointed in that rare display of emotions.