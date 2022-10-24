Dak Prescott runs play action and finds Peyton Hendershot in the back of the end zone for his first touchdown pass of the season. (0:16)

Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season included an unfamiliar streak for two of the league's longest-tenured quarterbacks.

With the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing for the second week in a row, it is just the second time that Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady have been on simultaneous losing streaks.

Their teams are both sitting at 3-4, which is also the latest into any season both of their respective teams have been under .500 since Rodgers became a starter back in 2008.

This week, their opponents had some light-hearted responses to their misfortunes:

Carolina Panthers 21, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3

Tampa Bay closed as a 13-point favorite, but failed to score a touchdown in the third-largest upset of Brady's career.

Washington Commanders 23, Green Bay Packers 21

Green Bay has been favored in its last three games, but has dropped all three, matching its longest such losing streak as a favorite in the Super Bowl era .

Teams across the league celebrated their wins with celebratory posts:

Cleveland attempted a pregame troll Thursday, but it was a futile effort as Baltimore escaped with the win. Although its AFC North foe didn't respond to the tweet, Old Bay fired back with some barbs of its own.

Apparently they think Super Bowls are overrated too https://t.co/PXM4XsSADt — OLD BAY (@OLDBAYSeasoning) October 21, 2022

The Ravens have three losses after having a double-digit lead this season, but managed to overcome another fourth quarter slump this week.

The Giants became the first team in NFL history to start 6-1 or better and win each of their first seven games decided by one possession, with their six victories coming by a combined 27 points.

Pool party at your house pic.twitter.com/piIMta6G5t — New York Giants (@Giants) October 23, 2022

Dak Prescott's first game back got off to a slow start as the team was held scoreless in the first quarter, but the Cowboys recovered in the end.

Joe Burrow connected with Tyler Boyd on a 60-yard touchdown early in the game and the Bengals never looked back, as Burrow passed for 345 yards in the first half alone.