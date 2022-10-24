George Pickens hauls in first NFL touchdown to cut Dolphins' lead

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Welcome to the NFL, George Pickens.

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver, who made a name for himself with incredible catches in training camp, finally snagged an eye-popping one in the end zone for his first career NFL touchdown.

Pickens grabbed quarterback Kenny Pickett's throw nearly in midturn as he wiggled and ran away from tight coverage by Miami cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. Pickens' touchdown had a 35.7% completion probability, the lowest on a Steelers touchdown this season, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. The score capped a 13-play, 86-yard drive over 7 minutes and 29 seconds.

Pickett got his fellow rookie going earlier on the drive, hitting him for a 30-yard gain on second-and-14 as Pickens streaked wide open down the left sideline. He caught all four targets on the drive for 47 yards, and his touchdown reception was only the second by a Steelers wide receiver this season.

Pickens' touchdown catch closed Miami's lead to just three points with less than two minutes to play in the first half after the Dolphins jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter.