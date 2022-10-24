Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. has a concussion and is "likely to be out" Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, coach Todd Bowles said Monday.

The injury came in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday while colliding with running back Raheem Blackshear on a tackle.

Winfield Jr. is arguably one of the Bucs' best defensive players. After starting as a safety and moonlighting as a nickelback last year, Winfield has made almost a full-time transition to the role but still lines up as a safety about 30% of the time, giving the Bucs greater ability to disguise their coverages.

Winfield Jr.'s injury is a huge blow to a reeling 3-4 team that's dropped four out of its last five games and has already been without several members of its defensive backfield.

Safety Logan Ryan was placed on injured reserve and underwent surgery last week on his foot with the hopes of returning for a postseason push.

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting has missed the last two weeks with a quadriceps injury, but while he hasn't practiced, he is now running, a sign of progress.

Their top cornerback, Carlton Davis, tweaked a hip injury last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 and missed the Panthers game.

Also of note -- wide receiver Russell Gage Jr., who suffered a hamstring injury against the Panthers, is undergoing an MRI, leaving his status for Thursday night up in the air.