The Dallas Cowboys announced Monday that cornerback Jourdan Lewis will miss the rest of the season after medical tests revealed a Lisfranc injury suffered in the fourth quarter of the team's 24-6 win Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Lewis underwent surgery and will be placed on injured reserve, the team announced.

The injury occurred after Lewis intercepted Lions quarterback Jared Goff with the Cowboys leading 10-6 at 8:25 left to play. Lewis was able to scoop the low throw intended for wide receiver Tom Kennedy in the third of five second-half turnovers forced by the Dallas defense.

Lewis needed help getting to the sideline and was eventually carted to the locker room.

The Cowboys turned the interception into an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown that gave them a 17-6 lead with 2:46 to play.

Lewis has been a valuable member of the defense as the slot cornerback. He missed one game with a hamstring strain and was replaced by rookie DaRon Bland, who had an interception against the Washington Commanders on Oct. 2. Bland replaced Lewis on Sunday, although the Cowboys also have veteran Anthony Brown, who could work in the slot with last year's second-round draft pick, Kelvin Joseph, moving outside.

Lewis, a third-round pick in 2017, is signed through 2023. He has eight career interceptions and 8.5 sacks.

