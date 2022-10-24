Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf won't need surgery after injuring his left knee in the team's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, coach Pete Carroll said Monday on his weekly radio show.

Carroll told Seattle Sports 710-AM that the Seahawks received "a really good report" from the scan Metcalf got early Monday. Carroll said the report showed that Metcalf "hurt his patellar some" and that it may be related to an old injury. He said Metcalf is determined to practice Wednesday, though Carroll was skeptical that he will.

"I was just with him in the training room and he's really positive about it. I don't know what that means in terms of coming back and how soon and all of that, but his attitude is exactly where you would want it to be. ... Anyway, so I told him to be hard-head about it and I'll try to help him not hurt himself as we go through the process," Carroll said.

The Seahawks (4-3) host the New York Giants (6-1) on Sunday at Lumen Field.

Metcalf was hurt late in the first quarter of the Seahawks' 37-23 win at SoFi Stadium when he tried to make a leaping catch near the end zone and landed awkwardly on his left knee. He immediately went to the Seahawks' sideline, was carted into the locker room and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

Metcalf, who signed a three-year, $72 million extension this summer, entered Sunday with 30 catches for 406 yards and two touchdowns. Before the injury, he had one catch for 12 yards, drew a defensive pass interference penalty and was also flagged for offensive PI.

The Seahawks' wide receiver corps was already banged up, with Tyler Lockett playing through a hamstring injury that kept him from practicing all week and Penny Hart inactive because of a hamstring injury of his own. Lockett finished with seven catches for 45 yards and made it out of the game OK, Carroll said.

Veteran Marquise Goodwin had his best game of the season with four catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns. The 31-year-old speedster signed a minimum-salary deal with the Seahawks in May, missed time in camp with a hamstring injury and has started to emerge as Seattle's third receiver.