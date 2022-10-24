Breece Hall exits the field after injuring a knee and is carted off the sideline to the locker room. (0:33)

New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL and a minor meniscus injury in Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Jets won their fourth straight game to improve to 5-2 for the first time since 2010, but the postgame mood Sunday was tempered by Hall's injury. The rookie sensation was carted off the field in the second quarter of the Jets' 16-9 win at Empower Field.

Jets coach Robert Saleh said the initial diagnosis was "not good," and the team's fears were confirmed Monday when further testing revealed the extent of the injury.

It's a devastating blow for the Jets and Hall, one of the NFL's top rookies. In six-plus games, he proved to be one of the most exciting rookies in franchise history, becoming the first Jets player since 2009 to have a rushing touchdown in four straight games.

Hall gutted the Denver defense with a 62-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, reaching a maximum speed of 21.87 mph -- the fastest this season by any ball carrier, according to Next Gen Stats. On his second run after the touchdown, he landed awkwardly after being tackled by a cluster of players in front of the Jets' sideline.

"He's a heck of a football player," Saleh said Sunday. "When you lose great football players, it's not good."

It will be difficult to replace Hall, a second-round draft pick out of Iowa State whose speed provided a new dimension for the offense. The Jets have become run-reliant in the past four games, with Hall becoming the focal point. His 681 scrimmage yards are the fourth most by a Jets player in the team's first seven games over the past 20 seasons. The group ahead of him is elite -- running back Curtis Martin (917 in 2004), running back LaDainian Tomlinson (688 in 2010) and wide receiver Brandon Marshall (686 in 2015).

Without Hall, the Jets will rely on Michael Carter, their leading rusher last season, along with seldom-used Ty Johnson. They can elevate rookie Zonovan Knight from the practice squad.

Information from ESPN's Rich Cimini was used in this report.