          Browns TE David Njoku (ankle) to miss 2-5 weeks, source says

          Nick Chubb walks in for his 8th rushing TD of the season (0:16)

          Nick Chubb walks into the end zone to give the Browns the lead over the Ravens. (0:16)

          1:12 PM ET
          Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the Big 12
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2011
            • Graduate of Washington & Lee University
            Follow on Twitter

          BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is expected to be sidelined for two to five weeks with a high ankle sprain, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          Coach Kevin Stefanski described Njoku's status as week-to-week when he addressed the media Monday.

          The Browns (2-5) next play the Cincinnati Bengals on "Monday Night Football" (Oct. 31) before a bye week.

          Njoku suffered the injury in the second half of Cleveland's 23-20 loss Sunday to the Baltimore Ravens. He went to the locker room during the third quarter and didn't return, eventually leaving the stadium in a walking boot and on crutches.

          Later Sunday, Njoku tweeted: "Be back soon."

          Njoku was leading the Browns with seven catches on seven targets for 71 yards before leaving the Baltimore game. On the season, he has a team-high 34 receptions for 418 yards and a touchdown.