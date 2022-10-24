Nick Chubb walks into the end zone to give the Browns the lead over the Ravens. (0:16)

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is expected to be sidelined for two to five weeks with a high ankle sprain, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Coach Kevin Stefanski described Njoku's status as week-to-week when he addressed the media Monday.

The Browns (2-5) next play the Cincinnati Bengals on "Monday Night Football" (Oct. 31) before a bye week.

Njoku suffered the injury in the second half of Cleveland's 23-20 loss Sunday to the Baltimore Ravens. He went to the locker room during the third quarter and didn't return, eventually leaving the stadium in a walking boot and on crutches.

Later Sunday, Njoku tweeted: "Be back soon."

Njoku was leading the Browns with seven catches on seven targets for 71 yards before leaving the Baltimore game. On the season, he has a team-high 34 receptions for 418 yards and a touchdown.