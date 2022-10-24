Take a look as officials Jeff Lamberth and Tripp Sutter appear to ask Mike Evans for an autograph in the tunnel postgame. (0:16)

The NFL is reviewing a video that appears to show two officials in uniform asking Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for an autograph in the tunnel after Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The video captured by 1340 AM Fox Sports shows side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter calling Evans' name and each getting autographs from the star receiver after Tampa Bay's 21-3 loss.

Lamberth is in his 21st season and Sutter is in his fourth.

The NFL and the NFL Referees Association bar officials from approaching players, coaches and NFL team personnel for autographs, as it can give the appearance of partiality.

NFL Network first reported Monday that the league was looking into the video.