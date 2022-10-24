Mike Williams comes up in pain with an apparent ankle injury following the Chargers' fourth-down attempt. (0:36)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Williams "will miss some time," the source told Schefter.

In the fourth quarter of the Chargers' 37-23 loss, the team's medical staff assisted Williams off the field to the medical tent because of an injury to his right ankle that required him to then be placed on a cart to exit toward the locker room.

Williams' injury came with 7:20 remaining in the game as he caught a 12-yard pass in traffic. He finished with seven catches for 86 yards and a touchdown.

He has a team-high 495 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 37 catches this season.

Chargers starting cornerback J.C. Jackson also suffered a significant injury Sunday. Jackson was carted off the field in the second quarter after dislocating his right knee, a source told Schefter on Sunday.

ESPN's Lindsey Thiry contributed to this report.