EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants right tackle Evan Neal, tight end Daniel Bellinger and left guard Ben Bredeson are all expected to miss time because of injuries they sustained in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Neal is believed to have a Grade 2 MCL sprain based on early tests, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The seventh overall pick in this year's draft was injured when a Jaguars defender fell on his leg in the second quarter.

Bellinger, another rookie, was hit in the face by the hand of Jaguars rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd, who was trying to knock the ball loose while making a tackle. Bellinger suffered a fracture around the eye socket and septum, according to a source.

Coach Brian Daboll was asked Monday afternoon if Bellinger will have surgery.

"Yeah, I think so," Daboll said.

He added it was probably too early to say if the fourth-round pick would be back this season, but remains "hopeful."

Daboll was "optimistic" that Bellinger's vision would be fine following the surgery. He still couldn't say with 100% certainty at this time.

Bredeson is believed to have suffered a PCL sprain, a source told ESPN. He also is likely to miss time. Daboll called both Neal and Bredeson "week to week."

The Giants (6-1) play this Sunday on the road against the Seattle Seahawks. They have their bye the following week.

All three players -- Bellinger, Neal and Bredeson -- have started the first seven games this season.

Tyre Phillips at right tackle and rookie Josh Ezeudu at left guard filled in admirably after Neal and Bredeson left in the first half. The Giants ran for 175 yards in the second half.

Bellinger was becoming one of quarterback Daniel Jones' most reliable options. He has 16 catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns already this season while playing 61% of the team's offensive snaps.

New York has just two healthy tight ends on their active roster in Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson. They also signed converted wide receiver Lawrence Cager to their practice squad just last week.

"Anytime one of your better players gets injured, you'll always miss him. But that's why you have players on your roster," Daboll said. "People are here for a reason. We've said this before. We have to find a way to use our pieces the best way we can. So we have two tight ends, we have a practice squad and we'll try to do the best job we can of utilizing their strengths."