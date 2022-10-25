KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been suspended by the NFL for two games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Clark's suspension begins immediately. The Chiefs (5-2) have their bye this week, so Clark will miss games in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans and Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He will be eligible to return for a Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Clark in September pleaded no contest in Los Angeles to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon and was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service.

Clark was arrested in Los Angeles in March 2021, when he was pulled over while riding with another man in a vehicle that did not have a license plate. An officer noticed a weapon in the car and recovered two loaded firearms.

In June 2021, Clark was pulled over for a code violation, and officers discovered another gun in his vehicle.

Clark, a three-time Pro Bowler, had his most productive game of the season in Sunday's 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. He had 1.5 sacks, including a safety in the fourth quarter when he tackled quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the end zone.

Clark is third on the Chiefs in sacks this season with three.