The New York Jets' win against the Denver Broncos came at a cost, as running back Breece Hall and right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered season-ending injuries. Hall tore his ACL and suffered a meniscus injury while Vera-Tucker needs surgery to repair a triceps injury. New York quickly found a replacement for the rookie running back, acquiring James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2023 conditional sixth-round pick.

The Indianapolis Colts are promoting Sam Ehlinger to QB1 this week against the Washington Commanders. The move comes after Matt Ryan suffered a Grade 2 shoulder separation against the Tennessee Titans in Week 7. Indy coach Frank Reich said Ehlinger will be the No. 1 guy for the rest of the season. Reich cites the Colts' offensive struggles this season as the catalyst for the dramatic shift under center.

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without cornerback J.C. Jackson for the remainder of the season after he ruptured his patella tendon in his right knee against the Seattle Seahawks. According to coach Brandon Staley, wide receiver Mike Williams will be out "weeks, not days" because of a right high ankle sprain.

Injury: Ribs

Conner will not play for the third straight game as he continues to recover from a ribs injury. With fellow RB Darrel Williams considered a game-time decision, Eno Benjamin will be called upon to be the Cardinals' main ball carrier.

Injury: Ankle

The Bills will be without their starting right tackle against the Packers after Brown suffered an ankle injury in the team's win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. Brown did not practice all week. Backup tackle David Quessenberry is expected to start in his place. "We got to stay positive with it, positive headspace," coach Sean McDermott said of Brown's injury. "He's doing everything he can to get himself back to play here as soon as possible."

Injury: Ankle

The Panthers have declared Hubbard, who started last week's game against Tampa Bay after Christian McCaffrey was traded to San Francisco, out for Sunday's game in Atlanta. D'Onta Foreman will start, backed by Raheem Blackshear and Spencer Brown. Foreman had 118 yards on 15 carries against the Bucs last week. He should get the bulk of the carries against the Falcons, but interim coach Steve Wilks has confidence in Blackshear. Hubbard didn't practice this week, but should be good to go next week if he continues to progress.

Injury: Shoulder

On Friday, Wilson was a full participant for the second straight day. That's a great sign that he could be available and miss just one week with a shoulder injury. Cincinnati could use Wilson to help defend a Browns ground attack that is fourth in the NFL in rushing yards per game.

Injury: Hamstring

The Packers' rookie second-round pick has missed the past two games but returned to practice on Wednesday and appeared to make it through the week without any setbacks. The Packers already know they won't have Randall Cobb (ankle) or Allen Lazard (shoulder), so getting Watson back would help.

Injury: Groin

The Texans' leading receiver, Collins (446 yards), is expected to miss their home game against the Titans because of a groin injury.

Shaquille Leonard, LB, Indianapolis Colts

Injury: Concussion, broken nose

Leonard has missed the past three games after suffering a concussion and broken nose in Week 4. Coach Frank Reich said Leonard will return against Washington on Sunday but will be on a snap count for at least this week. "He's not quite there yet," Reich said regarding Leonard's ability to play a full game.

Injury: Illness

Adams practiced Friday, after missing the previous two days with, what coach Josh McDaniels said, was a bug making its way through the Raiders' locker room. "Most of our guys, I think, are getting on the other side of it," McDaniels said, "Knock on wood that we don't end up with another four or five of us getting it, but I think most everybody will be back."

Injury: Toe

Bourne expects to make his return after missing one game with turf toe. His playmaking ability -- alongside fellow receivers DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Tyquan Thornton -- gives the Patriots the option to go five deep at the position if everyone's healthy. One related injury note: Starting center David Andrews (concussion) won't play, with veteran James Ferentz stepping into his role.

Corey Davis, WR, New York Jets

Injury: Knee

Davis, Zach Wilson's go-to receiver, was ruled out Friday, meaning the Jets will be down three offensive starters for Sunday. The others are Hall (knee) and Vera-Tucker (triceps), both of whom are out for the season. WR Elijah Moore returns to the lineup, which offsets the loss of Davis. Moore was deactivated last week after requesting a trade.

Injury: Torn pec

Watt's practice window to return from IR opened Wednesday, but he was a full participant in Friday's practice and didn't rule out playing Sunday against the Eagles. Watt's return would be a huge boost for the defense going into a game facing Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles -- especially considering the Steelers' defense hasn't been able to get nearly the same amount of pressure without Watt.

Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Injury: Hamstring

The Seahawks list Lockett as questionable, but Pete Carroll said there's a "really strong" chance he plays Sunday against the Chargers. Lockett played through his hamstring injury last week, and Carroll said if there's any player who could play despite being held out of practice all week, it's Lockett.

Injury: Ankle

Tannehill injured his right ankle late in last week's game but returned for the last two series. He was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. But Tannehill didn't practice on Friday. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Tannehill is questionable for Sunday. Rookie Malik Willis took the bulk of the snaps to get ready just in case Tannehill isn't able to play.

Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders

Injury: Hamstring

Dotson was ruled out for Sunday's game, meaning he will miss a fourth consecutive contest because of his hamstring injury. The question now becomes: How much more time will he miss? Dotson was on pace to return a week ago, but reaggravated the hamstring during practice on Oct. 20. Washington will be helped if WR Dyami Brown, questionable with a calf injury, can play.

Cole Holcomb, LB

Injury: Foot

Holcomb, responsible for calling the signals, was ruled out with a foot injury suffered vs. the Green Bay Packers last week. It's a blow to the defense because he and fellow LB Jamin Davis had been playing well. Washington will use David Mayo and Jon Bostic in his place; it can also use Davis at middle linebacker as well.

Logan Thomas, TE

Injury: Calf

Thomas is questionable for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, but the signs look good for him playing. Thomas has missed the past three games with a calf injury, but he was able to practice all week, albeit limited. Thomas participated in red zone work Friday, a sign that they expect him to play Sunday. With Dotson out, getting Thomas back is big, especially because the Colts force teams to throw underneath coverage often.

