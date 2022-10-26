Halloween is less than a week away, and many sports teams are getting into the spirit. The Carolina Panthers are the latest to celebrate, as they hosted their "Halloween Spooktacular" event.

Carolina's 2022 rookies and patients from the Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina, strutted their stuff while dressed up in costumes featuring various characters.

Panthers first-round pick Ikem Ekwonu and his runway partner hit the famous griddy dance as they made their way down the walkway.

.@BigIck79 and Gavin hit that griddy as they came through 😂@LevineChildrens pic.twitter.com/cONAhBs0sW — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 25, 2022

Fellow rookie offensive lineman Cade Mays came dressed as Shrek from the movie series of the same name, and his partner arrived as Donkey.

Our rookies are all dressed up for the @LevineChildrens Halloween Spooktacular 🎃@cade_mays first up as Shrek! pic.twitter.com/B7oy2ILKs2 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 25, 2022

Linebacker Brandon Smith and his partner appeared as James P. Sullivan and Mike Wazowski from the "Monsters Inc." franchise.

Quarterback Matt Corral, who is out for the season with a foot injury, and his partner dressed as Mr. Incredible and Dash from "The Incredibles" film series.