J.J. and Kealia Watt announce birth of their son

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt and Chicago Red Stars forward Kealia Ohai Watt have welcomed their first child into the world.

The couple, who married in February 2020, announced they were expecting a child in June 2022. Their son, Koa James Watt, was born Sunday.

The Watts announced the news in a joint post on their Instagram accounts.

Ohai Watt totaled five goals and four assists in 24 games this season with the Red Stars. Watt, in his second season with the Cardinals, has 2.5 sacks in six games this year. The 3-4 Cardinals will travel to play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.