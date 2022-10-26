Russell Wilson compares himself to Weapon X, and more from our NFL quotes of the week.

'I heal quick ... I don't know if it's Wolverine blood or what.'

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, on how his healing factor compares to that of the X-Man

'How could you not want to play here as an offensive weapon?'

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, on joining the team after his trade from the Carolina Panthers

'No retirement in my future.'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, on his plans going forward

'Bruh, I'm real-life sweating.'

Baltimore Ravens rookie Kyle Hamilton, after getting spooked at a haunted house

'We just finished the game.'

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, when asked if he was ready to commit to Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe at quarterback after a Monday Night Football loss to the Chicago Bears