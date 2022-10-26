New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took approximately 90% of the first-team reps at practice Wednesday and will start Sunday against the New York Jets, a source told ESPN's Field Yates.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick pulled Jones after three series in Monday's blowout loss to Chicago, inserting rookie Bailey Zappe in his place for the rest of the game.

Belichick, who insisted Jones wasn't benched and would have returned to the game in the second half if the score had been closer, hasn't said this week who would be starting for the Patriots.

The coach said the team intended to play both Jones and Zappe in Monday's game against the Bears -- and informed both players of the plan leading into the game. He said Jones' recovery from a left high ankle sprain -- he was playing for the first time since Sept. 25 -- was "a factor" in the decision.