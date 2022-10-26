EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh is disputing the details of his arrest last weekend in South Florida, and the team is standing behind his account as the legal process plays out.

"It's unfortunate that the team has to see this," Udoh said Wednesday in the Vikings' locker room. "But I'm confident that when the truth comes out, my role will be the exact same as it was."

Udoh was charged with misdemeanor resisting an officer without violence and disorderly conduct.

Coach Kevin O'Connell said he has spoken to Udoh several times about the incident.

"Oli called me immediately Sunday morning," O'Connell said. "He has been very honest and open not only about the situation, but of some disappointment for forcing us to get that phone call. But the person and the player that I've gotten to know very well, I have a lot of confidence ... that things will positively play out for Oli."

According to a Miami-Dade County police report, Udoh was observed by a nightclub security officer speaking with a woman who was in line for the bathroom. Udoh then tried to enter the women's bathroom, according to the report, forcing the security guard and two others to step in and remove him.

In a statement released Wednesday, Udoh's attorney, Brian Bieber, contested that account.

"Oli never followed a woman into the restroom and never prevented a woman from going anywhere," the statement read, "and I have personally verified that any allegation to the contrary is 100% false. In fact, the woman approached Oli that night and they had a cordial conversation which ended in their exchanging phone numbers. She has since reached out to us and has confirmed the allegations are completely false. Oli committed no crime whatsoever under Florida law, and we look forward to a speedy resolution of this case - one in which he never should have been arrested."

A sixth-round draft pick of the Vikings in 2019, Udoh started 16 games at guard in 2021. He was relegated to a reserve role in 2022. He has played three snaps on offense and 27 on special teams.