TAMPA, Fla. -- The Baltimore Ravens will be without their most experienced defender Thursday night after ruling out defensive end Calais Campbell against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Campbell, 36, has missed every practice this week with an illness. This marks the first game Campbell has been sidelined for this year.

He ranks seventh on the Baltimore squad with 21 tackles and third with three sacks. Brent Urban or Broderick Washington would take Campbell's spot in the starting lineup.

The biggest concern for the Ravens is tight end Mark Andrews, who is questionable after not practicing all week with a knee injury. He played with the same knee injury in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns but was held without a catch for the first time in 56 games. Andrews, though, has never missed a game to injury in his five-year career.