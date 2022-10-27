The Houston Texans released starting linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, who asked for a release after seeing his playing time reduced in the Texans' 38-20 loss to Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, sources told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

Grugier-Hill started six games for the Texans in 2022 and was fourth on the team in tackles (40). But against the Raiders, he played only 32% of the defensive snaps, a season low.

One reason for Grugier-Hill's lowered playing time was because of linebacker Christian Harris, who was a 2022 third-round pick out of Alabama.

Harris was fully healthy after suffering a hamstring injury during camp that landed him on the injured reserve to start the season. Harris played 68% of the snaps against the Raiders.

Grugier-Hill signed a one-year, $3.25 million contract during the 2022 offseason.