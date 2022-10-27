Marcus Spears reacts to the news of Ja'Marr Chase's hip injury and what his absence means for the Bengals. (1:26)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is expected to miss four to six weeks because of a hip injury, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

The Bengals star did not practice Thursday and was listed on the team's injury report with a hip issue.

Chase first experienced the issue in the team's Week 6 win over the New Orleans Saints. He was limited at practice ahead of Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons in which he appeared to pull up at one point at the end of a route. He finished the game and declined to go into specifics about the injury when he met with reporters after the game.

Chase saw a specialist Wednesday as he seeks more answers about the injury, sources told Schefter.

Asked about Chase on Thursday, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said the second-year player out of LSU was dealing with a bit of soreness and the situation would be monitored on a day-to-day basis.

Because of the timeline of the injury recovery, Chase could be placed on injured reserve, which would keep him out for a minimum of four weeks.

In seven games this season, Chase has 47 catches for 605 yards and six touchdowns.

