GREEN BAY, Wis. -- It's not getting any easier for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers' floundering offense. Now, he's going to be without his most trusted and the team's most productive receiver, Allen Lazard.

Lazard said Thursday that he's likely out for Sunday's game at the Buffalo Bills because of the left shoulder injury he suffered in the second half of last week's loss to the Washington Commanders.

He said that when he got tackled on his 17-yard catch at the end of the third quarter, he heard "a snap, crackle and pop" in his shoulder.

"Three Rice Krispie men showed up, too," Lazard joked.

He was in good spirits in part because the long-term prognosis is good. He said he's not concerned that he will miss an extended period of time, meaning he should avoid going on injured reserve.

However, his injury comes at a time when Rodgers has expressed dissatisfaction with several players on offense for repeated mistakes. Although the quarterback did not name names, it's clear Lazard is one of those he trusts. After the Washington loss, he said Lazard and running back Aaron Jones were his most dependable teammates among the skill-position players.

"I think, outside of those two guys, there's too many mental mistakes," Rodgers said.

Lazard leads the team in receiving yards (340) and touchdown catches (four) and is tied for second in catches (26). The Packers already are without Randall Cobb, who will miss at least three more games with an ankle injury. Rookie Christian Watson (hamstring) has missed the past two games but has practiced both days this week and appears on track to return against the Bills.

"I'm feeling really good with myself, so whenever they're able to cut me loose and go full, [I will] go," Watson said. "Every time I'm out there, whether it's a couple less reps or a couple more reps, I'm going to go out there and go all out on the reps I'm in for. I'm just making the most of, obviously, the opportunity they're giving me right now."

The Packers (3-4) were listed as 10-point underdogs to the Bills (5-1) on Thursday, according to Caesars Sportsbook. A day earlier, the line was 11.5.