        <
        >

          NFL Week 8: Most fashionable Halloween eve player arrivals

          Adam Thielen goes full Halloween mode before the Minnesota Vikings face the Arizona Cardinals. NFL
          12:00 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          We're in for a good Sunday of NFL football and, seeing as it is the day before Halloween, likely some memorable (read: spooky) pregame fits.

          The Week 8 action kicked off on Thursday with the Baltimore Ravens defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-22. While Lamar Jackson and the Ravens successfully started their first winning streak of the year, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers dropped to 3-5 and have lost three straight.

          On Sunday, the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars got things started across the pond in a battle between two teams trying to snap their respective four-game losing streaks.

          Back in the states, the New York Jets -- who are off to their best start since 2010 -- will seek to snap a 12-game losing streak versus the New England Patriots. On the flip side, if the Pats win, Bill Belichick (currently 324 wins) will pass George Halas for the second-most wins by a head coach in NFL history.

          But enough about wins and losses -- we came to talk fashion. Here are some of the best fits of Week 8:

          Sunday's early slate

          London looks

          Thursday night lights