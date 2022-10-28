Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars head to London to take on Russell Wilson and the Broncos on ESPN+ at 9:30 am ET on Sunday, Oct. 30. (1:15)

The Week 8 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we've got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup.

Additionally, ESPN Stats & Information provides a big stat to know and a betting nugget for each contest, and our Football Power Index (FPI) goes inside the numbers with a matchup rating (on a scale of 1 to 100) and a game projection. ESPN researcher Kyle Soppe hands out helpful fantasy football intel, as well. Finally, Seth Walder and Eric Moody give us final score picks for every game. Everything you want to know is here in one spot to help you get ready for a loaded weekend of NFL football.

Let's get into the full Week 8 slate, including a London meeting between Russell Wilson and Trevor Lawrence, a Pennsylvania showdown (Steelers-Eagles) and Aaron Rodgers trying to get back on track against the Bills. It all culminates with a Monday Night Football matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on ESPN. (Game times are Sunday unless otherwise noted.)

9:30 a.m. ET | ESPN+ | Spread: JAX -2.5 (39.5)

What to watch for: Expect a low-scoring game at Wembley Stadium. The Broncos have the No. 2 overall defense and have allowed more than 19 points only once this season. They're coming off a game in which they gave up just 260 total yards to the Jets. However, the Broncos have scored a league-low 100 points, which is a good matchup for a Jaguars defense that has trouble rushing the passer (just four sacks in the past four games) and forcing turnovers (eight in the first three games and just one in the past four). -- Mike DiRocco

Bold prediction: Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been one of the most difficult QBs to sack this season --- he has been sacked just 10 times in seven games and has played four games without being sacked -- but the defense has been one of the few good things for Denver this season. The Broncos will be the third team to sack Lawrence at least three times and will add an interception. They'll need every bit of that defensive effort to get a win. -- Jeff Legwold

Stat to know: The Broncos' defense has allowed 16.4 points per game this season (third best in NFL). They've allowed 115 points through seven games, their fewest since 2015, when they last won the Super Bowl.

Injuries: Broncos | Jaguars

What to know for fantasy: Only Derrick Henry had a higher percentage of his team's running back touches last week than Travis Etienne Jr. (93.8%), and with the trade of James Robinson to the Jets, it's difficult to project anything but a massive workload for the promising feature back. See Week 8 rankings.

Betting nugget: Jacksonville has lost six straight games outright as a favorite. That is tied for the seventh-longest streak in the Super Bowl era. Read more.

Moody's pick: Jaguars 24, Broncos 13

Walder's pick: Jaguars 21, Broncos 12

FPI prediction: JAX, 50.5% (by an average of 0.1 points)

1 p.m. ET | FOX | Spread: MIN -3.5 (49)

What to watch for: The Cardinals are hoping to win their first game in Minnesota since 1977, having lost nine consecutive games in the state. To do so, they'll need to slow down Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, who is on an odd streak of his own. He has put up three consecutive 100-yard games, a career high, but has gone five consecutive games without a receiving touchdown, tied for the longest in his career. The Cardinals have allowed 12 touchdown passes this season, but only three to wide receivers. -- Kevin Seifert

Bold prediction: After an impressive 2022 debut, DeAndre Hopkins isn't going to slow down in his second game back. Add Robbie Anderson to the mix and the Cardinals will have two dynamic receiving threats. Both will have 100 yards and a touchdown each as the Cardinals' passing game gets going. -- Josh Weinfuss

Stat to know: Kyler Murray's 5.9 yards per pass attempt this season ranks him 34th out of 35 qualified quarterbacks (Joe Flacco, 5.8).

Injuries: Cardinals | Vikings

What to know for fantasy: Hopkins returned from suspension last week and earned a 48.3% target share. 48.3%! He cleared 100 receiving yards, and Rondale Moore, who had a single reception, was next on the team with 31 receiving yards. Not every week will be as productive as the past one, but an elite role on a team that will need to score is all fantasy managers can ask for. See Week 8 rankings.

Betting nugget: Arizona is 10-2 against the spread (ATS) on the road and 9-2 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season. Read more.

Moody's pick: Vikings 28, Cardinals 23

Walder's pick: Cardinals 20, Vikings 17

FPI prediction: MIN, 58.3% (by an average of 2.4 points)

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: PHI -10.5 (43)

What to watch for: Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has appeared in four games (three starts) yet ranks third in interceptions with seven. He'll face an Eagles defense tied for the league lead with 14 takeaways and second in interceptions (nine). "You always want to show a rookie -- you always want to give him a welcome," Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said. "This is Week 8, I think he's been welcomed. We've got to make sure we don't take him for granted because he's a pro. ... Some rookies will beat you -- everybody will beat you -- if you take them lightly." -- Tim McManus

Bold prediction: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will throw his third interception of the season. Hurts rarely turns the ball over, but the Steelers nearly picked Tua Tagovailoa off four times in the 16-10 loss to Miami and played sound defense, thanks to their adjustments after the first quarter. With the Steelers' secondary healthier than it has been in recent weeks -- with the exception of cornerback Levi Wallace (shoulder) -- the unit is in a good position to put it all together against the Eagles. If Pittsburgh is going to have a chance against the league's lone undefeated team, it'll have to. -- Brooke Pryor

Stat to know: The Steelers haven't won in Philadelphia since Oct. 24, 1965, losing their past nine games in Philly. Steelers QB Bill Nelsen went 6-of-16 for 79 yards in the win.

Injuries: Steelers | Eagles

play 1:05 Should fantasy managers start Najee Harris in Week 8? Mike Clay explains why Najee Harris should be in lineups against the Eagles.

What to know for fantasy: Diontae Johnson has not been a top-20 receiver a single time this year and has spent each of the past four weeks outside the top 35 at the position. The volume is enough to keep him rostered, the production is enough to keep him on benches. See Week 8 rankings.

Betting nugget: All three Pickett starts have gone under the total, and Pittsburgh is 2-1 ATS in those games. Read more.

Moody's pick: Eagles 34, Steelers 13

Walder's pick: Eagles 24, Steelers 16

FPI prediction: PHI, 84.5% (by an average of 12.0 points)

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: MIA -3.5 (51.5)

What to watch for: Detroit is in desperate need of some home cooking after dropping four straight games -- including two back-to-back on the road. It could be a high-scoring affair as both defenses have struggled this season, with the Lions allowing 32.3 points per game and Miami allowing 23.6 points per contest. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be looking to expose the Lions' secondary with explosive receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, while Detroit quarterback Jared Goff will try to help the offense get back on track like it was through the first four games -- when the Lions put up 140 points -- by limiting turnovers in crucial moments. -- Eric Woodyard

Bold prediction: Nothing is too "bold" of a prediction when discussing the Lions' league-worst defense, but for the second time this season, the Dolphins will produce a 100-yard rusher. Raheem Mostert continues his stretch of strong play with at least 130 yards and a touchdown against a Detroit defense that allows a whopping 162.8 rushing yards per game. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Stat to know: Tagovailoa leads the NFL with 8.6 yards per pass attempt this season; no Dolphins quarterback has led the NFL in yards/attempts since Dan Marino in 1984 (9.1 yards/attempts).

Injuries: Dolphins | Lions

What to know for fantasy: Don't look now, but Mostert has at least 15 touches in four straight games and has cleared 80 total yards in three of them. Health is always a concern with him, but as long as he is healthy (like he currently is), he's a lineup lock. See Week 8 rankings.

Betting nugget: Miami is 0-4 ATS in its past four games. Detroit is 0-3 ATS in its past three games. Read more.

Moody's pick: Dolphins 35, Lions 30

Walder's pick: Dolphins 23, Lions 17

FPI prediction: MIA, 65.4% (by an average of 4.6 points)

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: LV -1.5 (49.5)

What to watch for: The Saints are sticking with quarterback Andy Dalton as their permanent starter even though Saints coach Dennis Allen said that Jameis Winston is healthy enough to play now. But Dalton's starting job seems contingent upon the offense continuing to perform well under him. Cutting down turnovers will continue to be a point of emphasis when Allen faces his old team in the Raiders, especially after Dalton had three interceptions (two returned for TDs) last week against the Cardinals. -- Katherine Terrell

Bold prediction: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs will become the fifth player in NFL history with at least 150 scrimmage yards and a rushing TD in four straight games, joining LaDainian Tomlinson (2006), Larry Johnson (2005), Priest Holmes (2002) and Terrell Davis (1998). Jacobs has been on a tear of late, averaging 147 rushing yards and two TDs in the Raiders' past three games. And the Saints' run defense, which ranks 22nd in the NFL, has given up an average of 121.0 yards on the ground their past three games, including 151 to the Seahawks and 137 to the Cardinals. -- Paul Gutierrez

Stat to know: The Saints are the 31st-ranked scoring defense, allowing 28.6 points per game (would be third worst in franchise history) and looking to avoid allowing 30 points in four straight games in a season for the first time since 2001. The Raiders enter with the third-ranked scoring offense (27.2 PPG).

Injuries: Raiders | Saints

What to know for fantasy: It seems to be going on without much notice, but Davante Adams has a touchdown or eight-plus catches in every game this season and seems to be settling in just fine with his new team as his old one struggles to figure things out. See Week 8 rankings.

Betting nugget: New Orleans has gone over the total in four straight games. Its games have gone over the total by an average of 10.4 points per game this season, highest in the league. Read more.

Moody's pick: Saints 27, Raiders 24

Walder's pick: Raiders 33, Saints 23

FPI prediction: LV, 60.6% (by an average of 3.2 points)

1 p.m. ET | FOX | Spread: DAL -9.5 (42.5)

What to watch for: With a win, the Cowboys will improve to 6-2 as they enter the bye week. Since Jerry Jones took over as owner and general manager in 1989, the Cowboys have started 6-2 or better 10 times and made the playoffs every time. The Cowboys might be without running back Ezekiel Elliott due to a knee injury. They are 5-4 in games without Elliott since 2016. Coming off an impressive win against New England, the Bears have the No. 1-ranked rush offense and face Dallas' 20th-ranked rush defense. -- Todd Archer

Bold prediction: Justin Fields' breakout performance in Week 7 was not a one-hit wonder. The Bears will find ways to put their quarterback on the move and take ideas from how the Eagles utilized Jalen Hurts against the Cowboys and make that part of the game plan. Coming off their highest-scoring output with Fields at QB since he entered the league, Chicago will top 28 points while Fields reaches 80-plus rushing yards in back-to-back weeks. -- Courtney Cronin

Stat to know: The Cowboys have a plus-six turnover margin this season (second best in the NFL) and are 4-0 this season with a positive turnover margin, compared to a 1-2 record when their turnover margin is zero or worse. The Bears have had nine straight games with a turnover, the second-longest active streak in the NFL.

Injuries: Bears | Cowboys

What to know for fantasy: 15-16-18-23-26-27. Those are Fields' opportunities (completions plus rush attempts) over the past six weeks. This offense is far from potent, but its second-year QB is at the center of just about anything positive that comes out of it. See Week 8 rankings.

Betting nugget: Dallas has covered three straight home games. All four Dallas home games have gone under the total. Read more.

Moody's pick: Cowboys 31, Bears 13

Walder's pick: Cowboys 24, Bears 14

FPI prediction: DAL, 86.0% (by an average of 12.9 points)

1 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: NE -2.5 (40.5)

What to watch for: The Jets, hoping to end a 12-game losing streak in this series, enter this matchup with a better record than the Patriots for the first time since 2001 (Week 12). It's a battle of 2021 first-round quarterbacks -- Zach Wilson (4-0) versus Mac Jones, who gets the starting nod after a bizarre timeshare last Monday night with Bailey Zappe. Jones completed 70% of his passes in two wins over the Jets last season. -- Rich Cimini

Bold prediction: This game will come down to the kickers -- Nick Folk (Patriots) and Greg Zuerlein (Jets) -- and if they can deliver in the clutch from distance. Folk did it once before at MetLife Stadium, drilling a 51-yarder as time expired on Nov. 9, 2020. Meanwhile, Zuerlein is the only kicker in the NFL this season to go 4-of-4 in a game on field goals of 40 yards or more. -- Mike Reiss

Stat to know: The Patriots' defense ranks fourth in the NFL this season with an opponent completion percentage of 58.9%. Wilson ranks 33rd out of 35 qualified passers this season with a completion percentage of 57.4%.

play 2:19 Why Stephen A. has no problem with Mac Jones starting for New England Stephen A. Smith explains how the Patriots' rotating coaching staff has hindered Mac Jones' performance this season.

Injuries: Patriots | Jets

What to know for fantasy: The Jets acquired James Robinson, you'd think, to fill the 20-ish touch-per-game role vacated by Breece Hall after the standout rookie tore his ACL early in Week 7. For his career, Robinson averages 18.6 fantasy points per game when getting at least 15 touches, a trend that lands him in starting fantasy lineups, even without knowing how this backfield will shake out. See Week 8 rankings.

Betting nugget: New York has covered four straight games for the first time since 2017. Read more.

Moody's pick: Patriots 24, Jets 20

Walder's pick: Jets 19, Patriots 16

FPI prediction: NYJ, 50.9% (by an average of 0.3 points)

1 p.m. ET | FOX | Spread: ATL -4 (41)

What to watch for: In a scheduling oddity, the Falcons and Panthers have played the past three years on Halloween week -- on a Thursday night in Carolina in 2020 and last season on Sunday in Atlanta. The Falcons won 25-17 in 2020 and lost 19-13 last season. These three games have also featured four different head coaches -- Raheem Morris and Arthur Smith for Atlanta and Matt Rhule and Steve Wilks for Carolina -- with Morris and Wilks being interim coaches at the time of their games. -- Michael Rothstein

Bold prediction: Panthers quarterback PJ Walker will throw three touchdown passes and rush for another against a banged-up Atlanta defense ranked 30th in the league in total defense and 32nd against the pass. Carolina ranks 28th in passing yards per game and 26th in scoring, but Walker will perform and stake his claim as the Panthers' starting QB moving forward. -- David Newton

Stat to know: The Falcons' 939 yards after catch allowed this season ranks as the fifth most in the NFL, while the Panthers' 6.8 yards after catch per reception this season ranks as the third most in the NFL.

Injuries: Panthers | Falcons

What to know for fantasy: Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier has seen his carry count increased in four straight, and that is unlikely to change given that he is the lead back in the league's run-heaviest offense. The upside, however, is capped ... three straight weeks without a single target. See Week 8 rankings.

Betting nugget: Atlanta is 9-3 ATS against Carolina since 2016. Read more.

Moody's pick: Falcons 17, Panthers 14

Walder's pick: Falcons 26, Panthers 20

FPI prediction: ATL, 66.0% (by an average of 4.7 points)

4:05 p.m. ET | CBS | Spread: TEN -2.5 (40.5)

What to watch for: This matchup features a battle of one of the best versus one of the worst. The Titans' Derrick Henry has 536 yards rushing, fourth most in the NFL, with five touchdowns, tied for third most. The Texans' run defense has allowed 988 yards, fourth most in the NFL, with eight rushing touchdowns, also fourth most. If the Texans don't figure out their run defense woes, Henry will run over them. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Bold prediction: The Titans will sack Davis Mills eight times. The return of Bud Dupree gives Tennessee's defense a boost of energy that is noticeably missing when he's not out there. The Titans' front that includes Dupree, Jeffery Simmons, Teair Tart and Denico Autry provides a one-on-one matchup in the Titans' favor because everyone can't be double-teamed. Look for Autry to add to the four sacks he has over the past three games. -- Turron Davenport

Stat to know: Dameon Pierce's 504 rush yards this season ranks seventh in the NFL. He is accounting for 83% of the Texans' rushing yards this season, the highest rate by any player in the NFL.

Injuries: Titans | Texans

What to know for fantasy: The only thing that has stopped Henry in his three most recent games against the Texans ... the end zone. In those games, he has amassed 673 yards and seven scores on the ground. That's not a typo. See Week 8 rankings.

Betting nugget: Houston has covered four straight division games and eight of its past 10. Read more.

Moody's pick: Titans 21, Texans 17

Walder's pick: Texans 23, Titans 16

FPI prediction: TEN, 53.6% (by an average of 1.2 points)

4:25 p.m. ET | FOX | Spread: SF -1.5 (43)

What to watch for: All eyes might be on Christian McCaffrey on Sunday, but it's Deebo Samuel who has given the Rams fits. Samuel has recorded 100 scrimmage yards and a scrimmage touchdown in six games since the start of last season. Of those six games, three have come against the Rams -- the same number of games he has played against Los Angeles over that span. -- Sarah Barshop

Bold prediction: With a full week of practice under his belt, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will gain more than 150 yards from scrimmage again. McCaffrey went for 158 yards from scrimmage against these same Rams just a couple of weeks ago when he was with the Panthers. But now he's a Niner, and with Samuel battling a hamstring issue, there should be plenty of opportunities for McCaffrey to do significant damage again to a Rams defense that probably hasn't found answers for him in such a short time. -- Nick Wagoner

Stat to know: The Rams have been outscored by 37 points in the fourth quarter this season, third worst in NFL. Their eight turnovers in the fourth quarter are the most in the NFL.

Injuries: 49ers | Rams

What to know for fantasy: Has George Kittle found his grove? He has finished consecutive weeks as a top-5 player at the position, this coming on the heels of finishing no better than TE20 in any of the three weeks prior. See Week 8 rankings.

Betting nugget: Kyle Shanahan is 9-3 ATS against Sean McVay including playoffs, with six straight covers. Read more.

Moody's pick: 49ers 24, Rams 21

Walder's pick: 49ers 27, Rams 20

FPI prediction: SF, 53.1% (by an average of 1.0 points)

4:25 p.m. ET | FOX | Spread: SEA -3 (44.5)

What to watch for: A matchup that didn't exactly stand out when the schedule was released now looks like it could carry real significance in the NFC playoff picture. Both teams are exceeding the low outside expectations they had heading into the season, when Caesars Sportsbook set the Giants' win total at 7 and the Seahawks' at 6. The Seahawks mostly have Geno Smith and their offense to thank for their solid start. The one-time Giants backup ranks fourth in Total QBR. -- Brady Henderson

Bold prediction: The Seahawks will score 40. This is the game in which the dam breaks for the Giants. They've allowed the eighth-most yards per play (5.94) this season but the sixth-fewest points (18.57 points per game). That is an unsustainable recipe for success. Traveling across the country against a good offensive team like Seattle (fifth in the NFL at 26.1 PPG), this is the week the Giants' defense finally has a rough outing. -- Jordan Raanan

play 0:40 Why Kezirian thinks the Seahawks will cover against the Giants Doug Kezirian details why he expects the Seahawks to cover as they take care of business at home vs. the Giants.

Stat to know: The Giants are 6-1 against the spread this season, tied with Atlanta for the best record ATS this season.

Injuries: Giants | Seahawks

What to know for fantasy: Forget running backs, Kenneth Walker III is the fifth-best player at any position in fantasy over the past two weeks (ahead of names like Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill). See Week 8 rankings.

Betting nugget: Giants coach Brian Daboll is 5-0 outright in his career as an underdog. That is tied for the longest winning streak as an underdog to begin a career by any coach in the Super Bowl era (Bill Cowher). Read more.

Moody's pick: Seahawks 20, Giants 17

Walder's pick: Seahawks 26, Giants 22

FPI prediction: SEA, 56.3% (by an average of 1.8 points)

4:25 p.m. ET | FOX | Spread: IND -3 (39.5)

What to watch for: Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger will be making his first career start. That should create some trepidation for Colts fans, but it also presents a bit of an opportunity. The Colts think they can take advantage of the limited information Washington will have on Ehlinger, who has never thrown a regular-season pass. And his mobility opens up some parts of the playbook that weren't previously emphasized with pocket passer Matt Ryan under center. -- Stephen Holder

Bold prediction: Antonio Gibson will have his most productive day of the season, rushing for 75 yards and a touchdown. Though Brian Robinson Jr. has replaced him as the primary runner, the Colts do a good job of limiting runs inside, Robinson's strength. Indianapolis ranks 16th in yards per carry allowed outside the tackles (compared to ninth on inside runs) but 24th in yards before contact. Gibson is averaging 6.19 yards per carry outside -- with 4.38 yards before contact. One more: Indy ranks 24th in pass receptions to running backs and 28th in yards per catch; Gibson can hurt the Colts here as well. -- John Keim

Stat to know: Colts quarterbacks are 1-17 in their first career start in the Super Bowl era (the only win was Chris Chandler vs. Dolphins in 1988).

Injuries: Commanders | Colts

What to know for fantasy: A secondary Colts receiver has finished each of the past three weeks as a top-25 performer at the position ... will that continue with the change under center? See Week 8 rankings.

Betting nugget: Quarterbacks making their first career starts are 8-12 ATS as favorites since 2010. They are 6-11 ATS overall since the start of last season. Read more.

Moody's pick: Commanders 23, Colts 20

Walder's pick: Colts 20, Commanders 10

FPI prediction: WSH, 53.2% (by an average of 1.1 points)

8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Spread: BUF -11.5 (47.5)

What to watch for: The Packers and Bills enter this game on two different trajectories. Green Bay is on a three-game losing streak, while Buffalo has been one of the best teams in football and is looking for an eighth straight win following the bye week. To come away with an upset win on the road -- the Packers are 11.0-point underdogs, the largest underdog spread in quarterback Aaron Rodgers' career -- the Packers will have to slow down quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills' offense, especially on third down. The Bills lead the league in third down conversion percentage (52.8%) while the Packers' defense is allowing the third-fewest conversions (30%). -- Alaina Getzenberg

Bold prediction: Rodgers will finally have a 300-yard passing game. It might be because the Packers are behind from the start, and they have to throw, throw, throw. Or perhaps they've ironed out some of their issues after Rodgers called people out. But look for Rodgers' streak of consecutive games without a 300-yard passing performance to end at 12. -- Rob Demovsky

Stat to know: The Bills have held opponents to 21 or fewer points in 10 straight regular-season games, one shy of matching the longest streak in franchise history (1999-2000).

Injuries: Packers | Bills

What to know for fantasy: Nothing in Green Bay is going great these days, but the elevated floor of Allen Lazard is worth noting: five straight games as a top-30 receiver. See Week 8 rankings.

Betting nugget: Buffalo is 4-1-1 ATS and has the largest average cover margin in the league this season (9.92 PPG). Green Bay is 2-5 ATS and has the worst average cover margin in the league this season (minus-7.9 PPG). Read more.

Moody's pick: Bills 42, Packers 14

Walder's pick: Bills 30, Packers 17

FPI prediction: BUF, 84.8% (by an average of 12.3 points)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN | Spread: CIN -3.5 (46.5)

What to watch for: Joe Burrow is 0-3 in three career starts against the Browns. In those three losses, Burrow has averaged just 6.8 yards per passing attempt, more than a full yard lower than his career average (7.9 yards). -- Jake Trotter

Bold prediction: Tee Higgins goes for 125 receiving yards. With Ja'Marr Chase sidelined, that makes Higgins one of Burrow's top receiving options. Higgins' ability to win one-on-one matchups could make him a go-to target against the Browns. -- Ben Baby

Stat to know: Burrow has had back-to-back games with a 75% completion percentage and three pass touchdowns. The only players in NFL history to record three consecutive such games are Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers -- all of whom won MVP in those seasons.

play 1:26 How does Ja'Marr Chase's injury impact the Bengals? Marcus Spears reacts to the news of Ja'Marr Chase's hip injury and what his absence means for the Bengals.

Injuries: Bengals | Browns

What to know for fantasy: Can Kareem Hunt regain his form/usage? He was RB4 in Week 1 but has not been better than RB20 in a weekly sense, and that includes finishing as RB35 or worse in three of his past four games. See Week 8 rankings.

Betting nugget: Cincinnati has covered five straight games for the first time since 2019. It has not covered in six straight games since 1993. Read more.

Moody's pick: Bengals 20, Browns 17

Walder's pick: Browns 27, Bengals 24

FPI prediction: CIN, 63.0% (by an average of 3.9 points)

