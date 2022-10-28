Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is listed as the defendant in a lawsuit alleging he negligently gave a woman an incurable sexually transmitted disease.

In the lawsuit filed in the 17th Judicial Circuit Court in Broward County, Florida, a copy of which was obtained by ESPN, the woman, listed as Jane Doe, alleges Howard knowingly gave her an STD during the course of a multiyear sexual relationship.

The lawsuit states Doe and Howard met in February 2018, when Howard asked her on a date and provided a copy of the negative results of a recent STD test. It alleges Howard contracted the STD the following year and failed to inform Doe and continued a sexual relationship with her.

The woman says she tested positive for the STD in March 2021 and identified Howard as the "only individual who could have transmitted" it to her. The lawsuit alleges Howard initially denied Doe's accusations but ultimately admitted to knowing he had the STD and apologized.

The woman is demanding a trial by jury and is suing Howard for damages in excess of $30,000.

Attorneys for the woman did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did representatives for Howard and the Dolphins.