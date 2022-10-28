Mark Andrews bends over in pain after injuring his shoulder and later exits to the locker room. (0:21)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Rashod Bateman were both injured and ruled out for the rest of Thursday night's 27-22 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leaving quarterback Lamar Jackson without his top two targets for the second half.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the injuries were not serious. Andrews hurt his right shoulder midway through the second quarter, and Bateman aggravated an injury to his left foot that had caused him to miss two games this season.

Bucs outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett also was ruled out after suffering an injury in the third quarter. He will undergo an MRI on his Achilles on Friday, and a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, "There is real concern that he may have torn it."

A two-time Pro Bowl player, Andrews wasn't at full strength entering the game. He didn't practice all week because of an ankle injury and was listed as questionable. Bateman, a first-round draft pick from a year ago, was added to the injury report this week after missing Tuesday's practice. He was also listed as questionable heading into the game.

Through eight games (including Thursday night), Andrews and Bateman had combined for 57 catches for 773 yards and seven touchdowns.

Despite losing Andrews and Bateman, Jackson went 8-of-8 for 94 yards and two touchdowns after halftime. He finished 27-of-38 for 238 yards.

"When I came in at halftime, I saw Andrews was in here. Then, I saw Bateman was out," Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "It was just crazy how guys stepped up and we were able to replace those guys. We lost so many guys recently and it's been no complaining, guys just stepped up."

Added Jackson on winning without Andrews and Bateman in the second half: "It's huge. A lot of people don't know about our guys, but I feel like we do. We do a lot in practice, and those guys show it each and every day. They got an opportunity tonight, and they showed up."

Barrett was hurt on a third-and-1 run play. After being attended to by athletic trainers, Barrett came off the field barely putting any weight on his lower left leg and was carted off to the locker room once on the sideline.

The Bucs called it an ankle injury at the time of his exit.

Ravens running back Gus Edwards also left in the second half after injuring his hamstring. Baltimore will know more about his status Friday, Harbaugh said.

ESPN's Jenna Laine contributed to this report.