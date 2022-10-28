LONDON -- Turns out Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb has heard the trade chatter as well.

Chubb, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, said he is aware his name has appeared on the rumor mill. But he added that he wants to stay with the Broncos long-term while noting that the decision is out of his hands.

"I'm not even thinking about that, bro," Chubb said after the team's practice Friday in London. "I'm just focused on these guys right here, orange, white and blue. Be the best leader, got the C on my chest for a reason. Captains don't let stuff get to them. They don't sweat under pressure.

"... It's good to have that come up. ... It's just cool to be in a position where the interest comes in," Chubb added a few moments later. "At the end of the day, I just let all that stuff be handled by the people who handle it. I just go out here and do what I can."

Asked if he wanted to stay with the Broncos past Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, Chubb said: "Hundred percent, hundred percent."

The Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams just before the trade deadline last season when Miller was in the final year of the contract extension he had signed in 2016. The Broncos, at 2-5, are trying to regain their equilibrium, and general manager George Paton said this week that the team is "not in the mode where we want to get rid of our best players."

Paton said any result Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Wembley Stadium "shouldn't really have any impact on what we do." Asked about Chubb's status, Paton said: "You know how much we like Bradley. We want to keep all of our core players, and Bradley is one of our core players."

The general manager did note, "We're going to what's best for the team," when asked about the potential of any deadline moves.

Chubb, who missed all but four games in 2019 with a torn ACL and missed 10 games last season because of bone spurs in both ankles, is having his best start to a season since his rookie year, leading the Broncos in sacks after seven games with 5.5. He had a career-best 12 sacks in 2018 after being drafted No. 5 overall that year.

"Been here five years now, doing the right thing every time," Chubb said. "... I'm just glad it gets noticed.

"Nobody has withered from it. Nobody is like woe is us because we're 2-5. ... Making sure we're coming out here and prepare to win games"

Asked how much time he had spent worrying about the approaching trade deadline, Chubb quickly said: "Probably zero percent."