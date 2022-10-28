FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets lost another key player on offense, announcing Friday that wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) won't play Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Davis was injured Sunday, as were running back Breece Hall (knee) and right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps), both of whom were lost for the season.

Davis' injury isn't considered long term, but he wasn't able to practice this week. This coincides with the return of wide receiver Elijah Moore, who was deactivated last week after requesting a trade because he's unhappy with his usage.

The Jets (5-2), winners of four straight and off to their best start since 2010, have a lot of moving parts on offense.

Former Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson, acquired in a trade Monday, practiced all week and could make his debut. If he plays, he will be used in a rotation with Michael Carter and Ty Johnson. As of Friday, coach Robert Saleh still was noncommittal on whether Robinson will play.

Vera-Tucker will be replaced by Cedric Ogbuehi, 30, who hasn't started a game since Oct. 3, 2021, for the Seattle Seahawks. Ogbuehi, signed off the Houston Texans' practice squad on Sept. 27, replaced Vera-Tucker in the second quarter of last week's 16-9 win over the Denver Broncos. He was a 2015 first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Davis is a key loss because he's quarterback Zach Wilson's go-to receiver. In Wilson's four starts, Davis leads the team with 164 yards on nine receptions. He's also the only player with a touchdown catch during the four-game winning streak.

"I know from a fantasy standpoint, people don't see production, but he's by far our most productive guy with what he does in the run game, how violent he is in his play style and all the big catches he's made this year," Saleh said.

At receiver, Wilson, who hasn't passed for more than 252 yards in any of his starts, will lean on Moore, rookie Garrett Wilson and Braxton Berrios. Seldom-used Denzel Mims is expected to be active for the second week in a row after being a healthy scratch for the first six games.