ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- In the midst of a four-game losing streak, with a league-worst 1-5 start, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he appreciated the support of owner Sheila Ford Hamp earlier this week.

"She didn't have to do that," Campbell said. "So, certainly I appreciate that and I know that we have her support, but I don't take that for granted. I don't take it lightly, either. I know that that's not easy. It's not easy at all. It's not easy on anybody."

On Wednesday, Ford Hamp addressed the media to express her frustration with the early results but to also uphold her support for Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes as the right guys for the rebuild.

"We've got 11 more games to go, so I just don't want to ruin it -- push the panic button and give up the ship, because I think we've got the right people in place to pull this off, and I truly believe that," Ford Hamp said. "And I wouldn't say that if I didn't believe it."

However, Campbell is aware that "patience only goes so long." Ahead of Friday's practice, the second-year Lions coach reiterated that winning is still the main goal -- despite her positive remarks.

Detroit will host Miami on Sunday after coming off a 24-6 loss at Dallas last week. The Lions' four-game losing streak is tied with Jacksonville, Denver and Cleveland for the longest active losing streak in the NFL.

"Look, I'm not blind to any of this. I appreciate that and I also know the reality. We've got to win. There's still urgency here. That's never changed," Campbell said. "We know what kind of business we're in. I know what kind of business I'm in. And I know that the patience only goes so long, so, look, we're trying to get one this week, and after that takes place, then you go get the next one, but it's all about winning.

"We're not trying to kick the can down the road -- we're not trying to say any of that," he said. "We've got a team here that I know can win and it's my job to get them there."