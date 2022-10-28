TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett will miss the rest of the 2022 season after suffering a torn Achilles, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

An MRI on Friday confirmed the Achilles tear, with the source saying Barrett is expected to be out seven to nine months.

Barrett was injured on a third-and-1 run play during the third quarter of Thursday's 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. After being attended to by athletic trainers, Barrett came off the field while barely putting any weight on his lower left leg and was carted off to the locker room once on the sideline.

The 29-year-old had three sacks in eight games this season, his fourth in Tampa Bay, but Thursday night may have been one of his best performances of the season, with a sack, three tackles for a loss, four combined tackles and a 21.1% pressure percentage prior to leaving the game.

The Buccaneers surrendered three touchdowns after Barrett left the game in the third quarter. He was replaced by Anthony Nelson, who had five sacks last season.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Barrett has been the Buccaneers' top edge rusher since his breakout season in 2019, when he led the NFL with an astounding 19.5 sacks. Barrett's 40.5 sacks are the fourth-most of any defensive player since 2019, just behind Aaron Donald, as are his 12 forced fumbles.

Barrett's injury couldn't come at a worse time for Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have dropped five out of their last six games and have fallen to a 3-5 record. Their once top-ranked run defense has given up 632 rushing yards over the past four weeks -- the most in the NFL -- and they have struggled to pressure opposing quarterbacks.

Next week, they face the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, whom they have lost to three times since 2020, including a 30-27 loss in January that knocked the Buccaneers out of the postseason.