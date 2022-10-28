ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- After dropping four straight games, the Detroit Lions should receive a boost on offense with running back D'Andre Swift set to return for the Sunday home matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Swift has missed the past three games with shoulder and ankle injuries. He was a full participant in practice all week and is no longer listed on the injury report.

"Just getting him back out there on the field, getting him back into the swing of things, I'll say, is important," running backs coach Duce Staley said. "Just the little things -- from putting the ball away, running routes, making sure his eyes are in the right place. Just stuff we do every day with other running backs."

Swift racked up 231 yards on 27 carries with a touchdown in three games before the injury, averaging a career-best 8.6 yards per carry.

Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is listed as questionable against Miami, but head coach Dan Campbell said throughout the week that St. Brown was "trending the right way" after entering the concussion protocol following last week's loss at Dallas.

"I would anticipate us having him this weekend," Campbell said.