The San Francisco 49ers have received calls on running back Jeff Wilson and are willing to listen to potential offers, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Friday.

Wilson ranks 11th in the NFL in rushing with 454 yards, but San Francisco has a crowded backfield with the arrival of Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell close to returning from injury.

Wilson has received a season-low seven carries in each of the 49ers' past two games. McCaffrey got a team-high eight carries in San Francisco's 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Mitchell, meanwhile, was on the field before practice Friday doing some work. The 49ers have been targeting the Nov. 13 game against the Los Angeles Chargers for his return from a sprained MCL in his right knee. He remains on injured reserve.

Mitchell hasn't played since injuring the knee in the season opener against the Chicago Bears.

In addition to Wilson, McCaffrey and Mitchell, San Francisco has rookie running backs in third-round pick Tyrion Davis-Price and undrafted Jordan Mason on the 53-man roster. It also has veteran running back Tevin Coleman on the practice squad.