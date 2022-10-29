Ryan Clark pretends to lose WiFi when being asked about the Steelers' chances against the Eagles. (1:36)

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles without kicker Chris Boswell on Sunday.

The Steelers downgraded K Chris Boswell (right groin) to out after Saturday's walkthrough. Boswell first appeared on the injury report following Friday's practice and was initially listed as questionable.

Because the Steelers didn't have another kicker on the roster or the practice squad, the team signed free agent kicker Nick Sciba to the active roster before the 4 p.m. deadline Saturday, a league source confirmed to ESPN.

Sciba, an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest, spent training camp with the Steelers before being released in late August. Sciba connected on 80 of 89 field goals in college, and in his senior year hit 23 of 25 attempts. He also holds the NCAA record for consecutive field goals made with 34, and he never missed a PAT in college.

Boswell, who signed a four-year, $20 million extension during training camp, is 12-of-16 on field goal attempts and 9-of-9 on extra point attempts this season. Boswell has been especially critical for an offense that has struggled to score touchdowns, scoring them on just 33.3% of red zone trips in the last three games.

In 2021, then-rookie punter Pressley Harvin III took over kickoff duties against the Cleveland Browns in 2021 when Boswell suffered an in-game injury on a fake punt.