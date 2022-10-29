NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who missed a second straight day of practice Saturday because of a stomach bug, has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Rookie quarterback Malik Willis took the majority of the first-team snaps in practice this week and will get his first NFL start against the Texans. The Titans also called up quarterback Logan Woodside from the practice squad on Saturday.

Tannehill had started 49 consecutive games for the Titans, a franchise record for quarterbacks.

He was already dealing with an ankle sprain suffered in the fourth quarter of last week's win vs. the Indianapolis Colts. He was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before missing Friday's practice and Saturday's walkthrough.

Willis was selected by the Titans in the third round of the 2022 draft.

"Being prepared is probably my best bet," Willis said Friday." You have to prepare like you're going to be the starter every week."

Willis has one completion for 6 yards on four attempts this season.