The Los Angeles Rams are not planning to part ways with Cam Akers if they are unable to trade the third-year running back, sources told ESPN.

The Rams would find a trade partner for Akers in a perfect world, according to sources, but they also recognize that he can still help them this season.

Therefore, if Akers is not dealt before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, he is expected to return to the Rams and play for them again this season, sources said.

Akers has been away from the team for the past two weeks as the Rams have explored trade possibilities. He will miss his second straight game Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers because of what the team is officially listing as personal reasons.

Rams coach Sean McVay said earlier this month that Akers returning to the team is not "off the table" but acknowledged at the time that the "best option for all parties" would be a trade.

Akers, 23, has rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown on 51 carries this season. After he scored a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 -- his first since the 2020 season -- he said he was motivated because "everybody else felt like I lost a step or whatever, but I didn't."

In Akers' absence last Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, Darrell Henderson Jr. ran for 43 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and Malcolm Brown added 15 yards on seven carries.