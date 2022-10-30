The Cleveland Browns are willing to grant running back Kareem Hunt's trade request, sources told ESPN.

Hunt, who is in the final year of his contract and is seeking a new deal, asked to be traded by the Browns this past August, but the team initially declined his request.

The Browns, however, are just 2-5 entering their Monday Night Football matchup with the rival Cincinnati Bengals and would rather receive compensation for Hunt via a trade rather than lose him in free agency, according to sources.

Sources told ESPN the Browns would like to receive a fourth-round draft pick in any trade involving Hunt -- or compensation that would be better than the compensatory pick they would receive in 2024.

Hunt, 27, has rushed for 263 yards and three touchdowns while also hauling in 15 receptions for 87 yards and a score this season, his fourth with the Browns.