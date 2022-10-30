The Houston Texans are open to trading Brandin Cooks and are listening to inquiries on the veteran wide receiver, sources told ESPN.

Potential destinations for Cooks could include the New York Giants, Los Angeles Rams Rams and Minnesota Vikings, according to sources.

But there is one significant holdup to a trade: Cooks is due $18 million fully guaranteed next year, which has given some teams pause about taking on that large of a guarantee, according to sources.

Cooks is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans because of a wrist injury, but he was a full participant in practice Friday.

Cooks, 29, has 28 receptions for 281 yards and a touchdown this season, his third with the Texans.