The Seattle Seahawks are getting healthy at the wide receiver position just in time for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

DK Metcalf, who injured his patella tendon last week and was listed as questionable, will play against the Giants, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter late Saturday night. It was an equally surprising and impressive recovery for a key cog in Seattle's offense.

And Tyler Lockett, who was also listed as questionable due to hamstring and rib injuries, is expected to play against New York, a source told Schefter.

The Seahawks have won two in a row, and have averaged 28 points per game in that run. Quarterback Geno Smith, a former Giant, has thrown for 1,712 yards and 11 touchdowns and will have help down the field against the surprising New York defense.

Lockett is Seattle's leading receiver this season with 468 yards, and Metcalf sits second, with 418. They have combined for four touchdowns.

Both receivers were limited participants on Friday, and coach Pete Carroll had labeled them gameday decisions. He also said he initially thought Metcalf wouldn't be able to practice at all this week.

"He ran around and did some stuff and looked pretty good," Carroll said Friday, calling that "a positive step." Lockett already had a sore hamstring then felt "something going on" with his oblique on Thursday, per Carroll.

New York has won four in a row, and hasn't allowed more than 22 points in any game during that run. The Giants are allowing 211 yards per game through the air.